Letter: Let’s finally put some teeth into our gun laws

You’re grabbing a coffee at work. Your coworker says, Hey, there’s a call for you – sounds important.

It’s your kid’s school. There’s been a shooting … you should come immediately.

As a game hunter and a registered Republican voter for over 50 years, how do I vote for Republicans in the face of recent shooting sprees?

Over 250 mass shootings … and the right still clings to the blood-soaked NRA and a loose interpretation of the dated Second Amendment.

Our Republican politicians will fight mightily for your right to shoot 30 consecutive bullets at a time – but not to protect your little child. Funny thing: seems many GOP politicians get huge NRA donations: for example, Mitch McConnell, over a million dollars; Marco Rubio and Joni Ernst each received over $3 million. But, sure, senators, let’s hear more about those thoughts and prayers.

No more prayers, no more thoughts, no more sympathetic statements from Republicans who consecrate guns. It is time – it is past time – to make it more difficult to get a gun than to get a driver’s license.

Joseph Weiss, PhD

Clarence

