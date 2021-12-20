Letter: Let’s finally go to Phase Two rules

The front-page article of The Buffalo News on Dec. 15 trumpeted the news from our county executive that Erie County would be staying in Phase One Covid-19 response for now based on case numbers holding steady. As if this was some sort of cause for optimism and incentive to the public to continue following masking guidelines. I would encourage the county executive to immediately move the guidance to Phase Two.

Phase Two requires everyone entering a place of business or entertainment venue to show proof of vaccination. Once proof is shown there are no further masking requirements and those fully vaccinated are free to enjoy themselves mask free. Not only would Phase Two allow those who followed the science and have been vaccinated to return to normalcy once a phone app is shown or paper copy produced, it would encourage those who are resisting vaccination to do so, so as not to be excluded from places and events they wish to enjoy.