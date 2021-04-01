Letter: Let’s figure out how to separate ourselves

Secession – what an ugly word. It signaled the beginning of a bloodbath in 1861. Our country writhed in self-destruction, and in pain and agony left more than 700,000 bodies in battlefields across the plains. The bloom of our manhood was lost in a futile attempt to persist in the owning and subjugating of human beings. The economy of the slave-states was built on the backs of slave labor and the perpetrators were willing to resort to a massive bloodletting. Through a horrible war secession was defeated but sad to say, through the corruption of political leaders, the national wound was not healed; in name, yes, but not in reality. Jim Crow took over from the slavers and there was little improvement in the lives of former slaves for many, many years.

We have just gone through four years of agony. Blood was not spilled but the same kind of hate that propelled us into the Civil War is once more front and center. We have witnessed the destruction of a once noble political party to a point where it is not recognizable. Wise souls among us are promoting the concepts of cooperation and working to find a common ground with the purveyors of hate.