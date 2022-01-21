Letter: Let’s ensure the nation does not fall to pieces

I would never underestimate the seriousness of a former president leading a “palace coup” to overturn an election, along with his minions claiming voter fraud that didn’t exist. While more Republican representatives are gradually admitting Donald Trump lost, it still is amazing how many people refuse to admit this obvious truth. Combined with voting law changes in some states that clearly are not needed, since no fraud took place, I understand people’s angst about our politics in 2022. Still to think we are heading to civil war is failing to recognize the genius of our political system, one that failed in 1861 because the Founding Fathers couldn’t determine how to deal with slavery, the lifeblood of the Southern economy, without war. However, our federal system of government requires the feds to share power with states, something that, except for the Civil War, has held us together through internal and external strife. The main struggle between states today is economic, as all states compete for businesses to enrich their citizens and tax coffers.