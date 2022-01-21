Letter: Let’s ensure the nation does not fall to pieces

I would never underestimate the seriousness of a former president leading a “palace coup” to overturn an election, along with his minions claiming voter fraud that didn’t exist. While more Republican representatives are gradually admitting Donald Trump lost, it still is amazing how many people refuse to admit this obvious truth. Combined with voting law changes in some states that clearly are not needed, since no fraud took place, I understand people’s angst about our politics in 2022. Still to think we are heading to civil war is failing to recognize the genius of our political system, one that failed in 1861 because the Founding Fathers couldn’t determine how to deal with slavery, the lifeblood of the Southern economy, without war. However, our federal system of government requires the feds to share power with states, something that, except for the Civil War, has held us together through internal and external strife. The main struggle between states today is economic, as all states compete for businesses to enrich their citizens and tax coffers.
This country has always had upheaval with demographic changes, whether through immigration, or domestic change. “Gangs of New York,” showed the arrival of the Irish in the 19th century, not exactly a time of peace and joy, and the same is true with the growth of virtually every ethnic group in the country’s history.
The most important recognition that needs to be made at this time in our history is that the Founding Fathers set up a system of government that requires compromise, so that no “king” could control the power of government. The greatest danger we have is not civil war, but those on the extreme left and right who expect their way and are unwilling to compromise. Our system requires moderation and is based on gradual changes necessary to meet the people’s needs. Only autocratic governments can change policy with a command. I have no interest in ever seeing that situation in my homeland.
William Patterson
Lockport