Letter: Let’s electrify heating of Kleinhans Music Hall

Buffalonians love Kleinhans Music Hall. Our architectural treasure was startlingly modern when it opened in 1940, thanks to the city’s brave choice of Eliel and Eero Saarinen as architects . Known worldwide for its excellent acoustics, the building has a welcoming feeling with its wide lobby that encourages mingling. WNED-TV has produced a fine documentary on Kleinhans , and their advance commentary mentioned that the building needs a new roof and boiler. This presents a chance for Buffalo to make a bold move, a forward-looking 21st century choice.

New York State’s 2019 Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, spurred by the climate crisis, requires phasing of carbon emissions in electricity, transportation and buildings. A third of our carbon emissions come from burning gas and other fuels in buildings.

The time is right to explore the feasibility of geothermal heating and cooling in Kleinhans, instead of investing in a gas-burning boiler that will be obsolete in a few years as all buildings phase in non-combustion heat. Geothermal heating and cooling uses the steady temperature below the ground with underground pipes circulating water cooled by the ground to about 60 degrees, then boosting that temperature electrically to room temperatures, and cooling buildings in summer, more efficiently than present air conditioning, and even provide water heating. Geothermal is much less expensive to operate than gas in winter and less expensive than conventional air conditioning in summer.