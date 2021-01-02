Letter: Let’s cheer the Bills back to Tampa for the win

Wow, our Buffalo Bills are doing an amazing thing here this season by providing that glimmer of hope we have longed for in 2020. But, so is our fan base by being central in raising more than one million dollars, in the middle of a pandemic for the local children’s hospital in memory of Josh Allen’s grandmother.
To me, and surely thousands of others, the most fitting prize for all of this hard work and generosity would be a trip back to Tampa to complete the unfinished business we left behind in that very same city 30 years ago. They don’t call Buffalo the City of Good Neighbors for nothing.
Bobby Deese
Orlando, Fla.