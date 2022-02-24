Letter: Let’s break ground and end the stadium location debate

Can’t wait till we break ground on a new Bills stadium and put an end to the “why are we the Buffalo Bills” when we play in Orchard Park debate. Our Buffalo Bills played 12 years “in” Buffalo and 48 years “in” Orchard Park less than 12 miles from downtown Buffalo. Gameday experience has been forged at “current location” due to its limitless parking and tailgating. It’s OK in Orchard Park, just like the Buffalo airport is OK in Cheektowaga. As a longtime season ticket holder, I’ll go anywhere but the “why are we the Buffalo Bills” rhetoric is not as logical as it sounds when you look at the facts.