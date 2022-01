Two things are a given regarding the new stadium. So don’t waste your one-month allotment writing to this column about this subject. The stadium will be in Orchard Park, and it will be open air. The Pegulas have said this is their preference from the beginning. The state and county are on board with this plan. And the city hasn’t offered the extra money that a downtown location would cost. There was an article in this paper two weeks ago that said as much.