Letter: Let’s avoid going to war in Ukraine at all costs

As Russia is now threatening to invade Ukraine and potentially dragging the United States into another war I hope our leaders have learned from the past.

As a member of NATO we seem to be taking the lead on negotiations with Russia and 8,500 American troops are on deployment alert. I would much prefer our European NATO allies like France, England and Germany take a seat at the table and be much more involved. After all, this is an Eastern European crisis so let’s allow them to defend their turf.

One of the few positives these days is that we are not involved in war right now. Our blood and treasure losses from two world wars, Korea, Vietnam and the Middle East conflicts should be a lesson to us. Let’s avoid the inevitable pressure from the Pentagon generals.

The Monroe Doctrine would not be a bad policy to adhere to now.

Lou Speranza

Orchard Park