 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Let’s ask bishops about their duty
0 comments

Letter: Let’s ask bishops about their duty

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

I have been following recent coverage of the American Catholic bishops who are seeking to deny the Eucharist to certain politicians who are pro-choice despite input from the Vatican.

Were these bishops also vocal about removing clerics involved in the long-standing sex abuse scandal and cover-up? Did these bishops report this ongoing criminal activity to the civil authorities? Or were some of them complicit, relocating and allowing identified priests to continue to celebrate and distribute the Eucharist at Masses?

Hypocrisy abounds.

Kathleen Rog

Hamburg

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News