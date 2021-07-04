Letter: Let’s ask bishops about their duty

I have been following recent coverage of the American Catholic bishops who are seeking to deny the Eucharist to certain politicians who are pro-choice despite input from the Vatican.

Were these bishops also vocal about removing clerics involved in the long-standing sex abuse scandal and cover-up? Did these bishops report this ongoing criminal activity to the civil authorities? Or were some of them complicit, relocating and allowing identified priests to continue to celebrate and distribute the Eucharist at Masses?