Letter: Let’s all reflect on the type of leader America deserves

Many of us have heard the quote “Those who fail to learn from history are condemned to repeat it.” Nowhere is this idea more important than in the criteria we use to elect the people who lead our local, state and federal governments.

When politicians run for office, they make grand promises about what they are going to do if they are elected. While it’s important to listen to their ideas, plans and what they will focus on, it’s equally or even more important to look at their past actions.

When looking at a candidate’s past, have they shown integrity, honesty, intelligence, compassion, maturity and the willingness to listen to other viewpoints and ideas. Have they treated all people with respect? Have they been involved with organizations, civil service and in jobs that benefit others?

Or, conversely, has their life been primarily about obtaining wealth and power? Do they have a history of being deceptive, dishonest or abusing and using others for their own personal gain?

Experience is also of critical importance. A company wouldn’t hire a CEO to lead their organization with no experience in the field. Although an outsider saying they will run government like a business sounds good, the fact is that our government does not run like a business.