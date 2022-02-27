Letter: Let Metcalfe, Rizzo keep working for vets

This letter concerns The Buffalo News article on Feb. 13, appropriately titled, “Deaths near VA cemetery ‘tragic and avoidable’,” which tells the story of the deaths of two Army veterans killed outside of Western New York National Cemetery after leaving a friend’s memorial service.

I find it both heartbreaking and unforgivable that those in a position to make the changes at the intersection near the cemetery did not heed numerous warnings from their own employees and other officials. Instead, VA executives chose to remove the two individuals who presented the facts that may have prevented this loss of life.

James Metcalfe II and Peter Rizzo knew that many serious accidents had occurred at the intersection long before the Veterans’ Cemetery opened. They knew the cemetery would bring even more traffic to the intersection. They also knew that grieving families would have difficulty navigating that intersection. And, they tried to make it safer for all of us. Not only were their appeals discarded, but they were both retaliated against by their superiors.