Before it is too late to change, the Department of Transportation should stop the super expensive Kensington Expressway plans, and adopt the super expensive bring back the Olmsted parkway plan. If you’re going to spend a lot of money, anyway, then do it right, and let’s have a parkway with those stately trees. It would have a calming effect on all, just what we need on the east side. Don’t drive me underground, I want to see the trees.