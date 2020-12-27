Letter: Let front-line workers attend historic Bills games

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would like nothing more than to see Bills fans in the stands should the team secure a home playoff game, provided a plan could be developed to do it without risking the health of the community. What if the game were played before a crowd of front-line health care workers who have already received the Covid-19 vaccine?
What a great gift it would be to those doctors, nurses, attendants and other staff members at hospitals and nursing homes who have saved so many lives during the pandemic. And what better crowd to inspire the players on the field than thousands of hometown heroes?
Keith Carcich
Buffalo