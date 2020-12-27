 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Let front-line workers attend historic Bills games
0 comments

Letter: Let front-line workers attend historic Bills games

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Thousands of adoring fans greeted the Bills at the airport after winning the AFC East title

The Buffalo Bills' plane landed in Western New York shortly after 1:30 a.m., and the team was greeted by thousands of adoring fans at the airport in what has become something of a new tradition.

 James P. McCoy

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he would like nothing more than to see Bills fans in the stands should the team secure a home playoff game, provided a plan could be developed to do it without risking the health of the community. What if the game were played before a crowd of front-line health care workers who have already received the Covid-19 vaccine?

What a great gift it would be to those doctors, nurses, attendants and other staff members at hospitals and nursing homes who have saved so many lives during the pandemic. And what better crowd to inspire the players on the field than thousands of hometown heroes?

Keith Carcich

Buffalo

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News