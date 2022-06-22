Letter: Let Fitzpatrick retire as a member of the Bills

Look back through the years of the Buffalo Bills and many players are remembered for their talents as players on the Buffalo Bills team.

Fewer players on that list are remembered for both their ability to play the game well and having an engaging personality and outlook on both life and football reminding us all that what they are doing is entertaining and simply playing a game they’ve loved since they were kids.

Ryan Fitzpatrick’s football career has been loaded with magical moments as well as some professional letdowns. Through it all he became one of the Buffalo Bills most memorable, engaging and loved players in team history.

I suggest the Bills give Ryan a one-day contract so he can retire as a member of the team at which he spent the most years in his professional football career and retire with the fans that always appreciated his enduring spirit and love of the game.

Jim Dever

Buffalo