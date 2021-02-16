Letter: Let D’Youville College educate more students

D’Youville College requests approval to offer an associate degree. Erie Community College and other two-year colleges oppose its efforts because they have shrinking enrollments.

Perhaps some competition from D’Youville is appropriate? Third party sources report ECC has lower than average graduation rates. Successful schools should be able to demonstrate ability to deliver results and value to students, enabling them to graduate then secure jobs in the 21st century economy.

If D’Youville can better prepare young people, and can improve service to students from the West Side of Buffalo, why not give D’Youville a chance to prove itself?

David Schiller

Williamsville