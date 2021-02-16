 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Let D’Youville College educate more students
0 comments

Letter: Let D’Youville College educate more students

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

D’Youville College requests approval to offer an associate degree. Erie Community College and other two-year colleges oppose its efforts because they have shrinking enrollments.

Perhaps some competition from D’Youville is appropriate? Third party sources report ECC has lower than average graduation rates. Successful schools should be able to demonstrate ability to deliver results and value to students, enabling them to graduate then secure jobs in the 21st century economy.

If D’Youville can better prepare young people, and can improve service to students from the West Side of Buffalo, why not give D’Youville a chance to prove itself?

David Schiller

Williamsville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News