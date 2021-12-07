Letter: Lessons learned in Syracuse should extend west to Buffalo

Cities such as Buffalo and Syracuse have spent a generation attempting to respond to their economic losses incurred in the 60’s and 70’s due to jobs and people moving to the suburbs. In Buffalo, New York State thought it more prudent to grow University at Buffalo in Amherst. Likewise, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills moved the franchise to Orchard Park. Buffalo has seriously suffered from these historic decisions. Fast forward 50 years, the question to once again place the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo has moved to the forefront of our regional consciousness. What will we do?

A short trip east to Syracuse can provide a tangible solution to the question of staying or going. In the 70’s a significant debate took place amongst the leaders of the City of Syracuse and Syracuse University. Years of only modest success in their football program led people to believe that the university should deprioritize the program and raze their famed Archbold Stadium. Like a Roman Colosseum, it visually made you feel old and out of step. Although serious consideration took place toward phasing out football, a unique collaboration formed between the university and the city. It was determined that it was best for the Central New York region to plow back its resources into a new and exciting venue called the Carrier Dome. The dome is now utilized daily and frequently captures a national audience for its football and basketball teams. The dome serves as a symbol of a progressive partnership which has greatly enhanced a city and a region. What will our Western New York Leaders do?