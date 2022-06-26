Letter: Less talk, more action in solving gun problem

Instead of endless debate over the cause of our repeated mass killings, how about some concrete action? Why doesn’t the federal government initiate a voluntary buy back program for military style assault weapons like the AR-15? It could be in the form of cash, or a pre-paid gas debit card. The weapons collected could be sent to Ukraine. We have too many weapons, they have too few. A win/win situation all the way around. If it doesn’t work, we’re no worse off than we are now.