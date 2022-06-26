 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Less talk, more action in solving gun problem

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Instead of endless debate over the cause of our repeated mass killings, how about some concrete action? Why doesn’t the federal government initiate a voluntary buy back program for military style assault weapons like the AR-15? It could be in the form of cash, or a pre-paid gas debit card. The weapons collected could be sent to Ukraine. We have too many weapons, they have too few. A win/win situation all the way around. If it doesn’t work, we’re no worse off than we are now.

Paul Bojanowski

Cheektowaga

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News