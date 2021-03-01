Letter: Legislature should reject stop-arm camera proposal

Another scheme to rip off the citizenry? In a March 2015 Atlantic article, Conor Friedersdorf writes “Ferguson (Missouri) officials repeatedly behaved as if their priority (were) not improving public safety or protecting the rights of residents, but maximizing the revenue that flow(ed) into city coffers, sometimes going so far as to anticipate decreasing sales tax revenues and urging the police force to make up for the shortfall by ticketing more people.” Which prompts me to ask whether BusPatrol America, which pushes its stop-arm camera system as a “solution” to what Erie County Legislator, Jeanne Vinal, accurately describes as a non-problem, offers a formula in their sales packet showing how shortening warning yellow lights will increase revenues? Does the system record the timing of the sequence of flashing yellow-to-red lights? The bribe the company offers to cash-strapped governments in return for privatizing police functions seems a poor bargain at best.