I urge the New York State Legislature to support proposals included in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2024 Executive Budget including an increase in the tobacco tax by $1 and the removal of flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes, flavored cigars and cigarillos and flavored smokeless tobacco products from New York State shelves. These critical tobacco control policies would solidify New York’s leadership in ensuring a tobacco-free generation.

Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in New York. In 2020, 22.5% of youths used an e-cigarette. Every year, approximately 4,300 New Yorkers under 18 become daily smokers. Tragically, 280,000 of New York’s youth who are under 18 are projected to die prematurely from smoking, while an additional 28,200 adults in the state die each year from tobacco.

Hochul, tobacco control advocates, and health partners across New York have long recognized the need to act boldly in the face of repeated targeting of youth and communities of color by the tobacco industry. I proudly stand with them today, as I urge the state Legislature to pass the proposed budget protecting New Yorkers from tobacco-related death and disease.

Dr. Robert Zielinski

Associate Medical Director

Buffalo Medical Group

Member

American Lung Association

Leadership Board of WNY