It should be no secret that using tobacco – smoking and otherwise – is unhealthy and even deadly. Yet every day I see patients in my examination room who started using tobacco at a young age and are now battling chronic health issues and facing an early death due to their addiction.

Some days, the suffering I see due to tobacco is overwhelming. How can we keep it from happening to our kids? We’ve got to take action to stop the toll of tobacco on future generations.

The easiest and most effective way is to totally end the sale of all flavored products, including menthol. The evidence is clear that flavors hook kids – research finds that 81% of kids who have ever used a tobacco product started with a flavored one. Candy and fruit flavors are attractive and disguise the harshness of the tobacco.

A ban on all flavored products is one of the common-sense tobacco control measures that has been proposed by our governor. I urge the New York Legislature to support this and other steps to help the next generation live longer, healthier lives free of addiction, preventable disease and premature death.

Dr. Breeann N. Wilson

Buffalo