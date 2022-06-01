Letter: Legislators must pass laws to help prevent shootings

On the day of the Buffalo massacre the shooter was labeled pure evil, and rightfully so. Why are we selling armaments, weapons and guns to pure evil? When Vladimir Putin a pure evil dictator uses weapons to murder Ukrainians we cut off his revenue stream and place massive boycotts against him to prevent him from getting arms and funding his murderous violence. Yet, we don’t enact assault weapons bans for mass shooters but we ban assault weapons for Putin. The 1994 assault weapons bans reduced mass shootings by 25%.

If an intersection near a school was known for children being killed because of speeding cars by reckless or malignant drivers and parents were furious and petitioned politicians then a crosswalk, a stop sign or a street light would soon follow. This is just the basic logic in local public policy. Why is it that guns are exempt from such common sense safety regulations?

We all know the polling numbers: 89% of Americans want increases in mental health spending; 83% want background checks for private and gun show sales; 72% want a national red flag law; 72% want a license required before a gun purchase can be made and 61% want bans on high capacity gun clips and magazines. The spirit and support for change in the public is there.

We all know the impediment. GOP Congress members receive enormous sums from gun rights groups: Ted Cruz $442,000; Steve Scalia $396,000; Jim Cornyn $340,000; Lindsey Graham $284,000 and Mitch McConnell $247,000. What is particularly galling is seeing Ted Cruz on the dais offering love to the families of the Uvalde massacre. The above representatives do not bring love and sacrifice to solve these horrors. Theirs, especially Cruz, are to quote Milton the “bought smiles of harlots, loveless, joyless and unendeared.”

Pass some laws, do your job and if the sadistic pleasure of receiving money and inflicting pain and humiliating others is too much, resign and let a person with a conscience take your seats in Washington D.C.

Bill Licata

Buffalo