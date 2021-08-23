 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Legislators must help the ‘non-tech savvy’ public
0 comments

Letter: Legislators must help the ‘non-tech savvy’ public

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Unconnected taxpayers are underserved. “Go to our website or go online” for whatever you need. What is Plan B when one does not have internet access or an electronic device? How does one resolve problems that can only be resolved through human interaction? I am not anti-technology, rather, pro-human contact.

Legislators must introduce legislation to assist the unconnected. There are some concerns that only human interaction can resolve. Introduce Plan B legislation to cover situations that only personal contact or intervention can resolve.

Mary Kless

Lancaster

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News