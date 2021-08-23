Letter: Legislators must help the ‘non-tech savvy’ public

Unconnected taxpayers are underserved. “Go to our website or go online” for whatever you need. What is Plan B when one does not have internet access or an electronic device? How does one resolve problems that can only be resolved through human interaction? I am not anti-technology, rather, pro-human contact.
Legislators must introduce legislation to assist the unconnected. There are some concerns that only human interaction can resolve. Introduce Plan B legislation to cover situations that only personal contact or intervention can resolve.
Mary Kless
Lancaster