My family owns a dairy farm just 70 miles from Buffalo. As we crunch numbers to be able to pay employees more time-and-a-half with the lowering of the overtime threshold, there are already proposals being considered by the state to increase costs further.

Proposals to increase the minimum wage and tie it to inflation would decimate family farms, ruin our competitiveness with neighboring states and countries where the cost of business is much lower, and it would put our local food supply at risk.

As price-takers, farmers have little control over the price of milk, as it is set by the federal government. We cannot pass increased costs onto our processors. However, every vendor and supplier we work with can pass their increased costs onto us.

Supply chain issues, inflation, and state-mandated policies have driven our cost to produce milk to an all-time high. Costs we must absorb and cannot pass on.

The federal government has also lowered the price we receive for milk by 25% compared to last year.

How can family farms be expected to invest in the farm and our team without any profit margin?

The budget deadline is approaching, and following two years of inflation, the state is considering raising costs yet again. We urge our elected representatives in Albany to pause wage hikes and allow family farms to remain viable while adjusting to this new cost structure and these new regulations. Please consider our razor-thin margins and the uniqueness of how we’re compensated for milk.

Keith Kimball

Northeast Dairy Producers Assn. Chair

Grow NY Farms Coalition Member