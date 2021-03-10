 Skip to main content
Letter: Legislators are mistaken in taking Cuomo’s powers
Letter: Legislators are mistaken in taking Cuomo's powers

Can you imagine a “committee” trying to resolve our present Covid-19 pandemic? Now, go one step further. Can you imagine our legislators in control of the decisions? That’s what many of them wanted when they restricted decisions from the present leadership. One of our representatives on a radio interview recently said, “we need a discussion back and forth.” Really? How long does back and forth take while a crisis is going on, especially among politicians?

Let’s get through this first before playing the blame game. Not vice versa. Timing is everything.

Tony Buttino Sr.

Blasdell

