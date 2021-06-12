Letter: Legislation to attach fees to fossil fuels helps WNY

Here and throughout the United States, businesses are creating jobs – and profits – by expressing publicly their commitment to reducing climate change and promoting climate action. They realize that global warming threatens assets, operations, supply chains and, indeed, our entire way of life, through sea level rise, record-breaking heatwaves and fire seasons, Lake Erie algal blooms, Lake Ontario flooding and droughts.
The WNY Sustainable Business Roundtable not only encourages businesses to minimize carbon emissions, but provides tools for doing so. The WeAreStillIn.com website lists 2,301 businesses and investors who have declared their backing for climate action. In April, a major Buffalo-based bank initiated a sustainable investment unit. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce “supports a market-based approach to accelerate greenhouse gas emissions reductions across the U.S. economy.” The American Petroleum Institute “supports economy-wide carbon pricing as the primary government climate policy instrument to reduce CO2 emissions while helping keep energy affordable.” And the Electric Power Supply Association promotes “efforts to combat climate change through transparent, open, and nondiscriminatory competitive markets.”
These organizations are increasingly emphatic about the need for mitigating climate change. They recognize that market-based solutions can provide transparent, fair and gradual paths to a sustainable economy.
I believe carbon pricing is the best general market-based method for mitigating climate change, and I think the Energy Innovation Act (HR2307) is superior among such methods. The EIA would attach fees to fossil fuels when they enter the economy. It would refund these fees to all Americans equally, so that for 60% of us, the refunds would exceed the fees paid; for Western New York, this means more jobs for businesses. The bill would reduce America’s carbon pollution by an estimated 50% by 2030.
We can all address climate change starting today. Please urge Reps. Brian Higgins, Chris Jacobs, Joseph Morelle and Tom Reed to support HR2307.
Andrew Hartley
Elma