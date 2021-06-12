Letter: Legislation to attach fees to fossil fuels helps WNY

I believe carbon pricing is the best general market-based method for mitigating climate change, and I think the Energy Innovation Act (HR2307) is superior among such methods. The EIA would attach fees to fossil fuels when they enter the economy. It would refund these fees to all Americans equally, so that for 60% of us, the refunds would exceed the fees paid; for Western New York, this means more jobs for businesses. The bill would reduce America’s carbon pollution by an estimated 50% by 2030.