Letter: Legalizing marijuana is no governmental fiscal solution

I strongly wonder if other people have some of the same disbelief as I do when watching recent newscasts.

The July 14 local news programs especially leave me confused as to the wisdom exercised by our elected representatives. One news item reported on the drastic rise in the use of alcohol among women. On the same broadcast it was reported that Sen. Charles E. Schumer (and the feds in general) want to legalize marijuana for recreational use on the federal level.

At a time when so many people are still vulnerable, it especially seems dangerous to offer those overindulging in alcohol the opportunity to add marijuana to the mix and cause themselves even more harm.

We have a responsibility to care about the health and well-being of our neighbors. I hope our legislators will look at the figures and the potential for harm that federal or state legalization could bring about. We keep hearing about how much money can be made from legalized marijuana, but there will also be a human cost as well as other financial problems that would arise from such legalization.

Jim Castiglione

Buffalo