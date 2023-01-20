Letter: Legal protection is necessary for nation’s firearms industry

The Buffalo News editorial of Dec. 29 endorsing the City of Buffalo’s lawsuit against gun manufacturers, otherwise reasoned and debatable, makes a substantial error when it calls the legal protections, or immunity, granted to them “unwarranted.”

American firearms manufacturers arm our nation’s military. Damaging them financially, forcing them out of business, or forcing them to move offshore because of lawsuits would be catastrophic for our national security. We can’t buy infantry weapons from China.

The industry provides the tool, the only tool, that allows our military to protect the nation against foreign enemies, and private citizens to protect themselves against domestic ones in accordance with the Second Amendment. A level of legal protection against lawsuit is not just warranted, it is vital.

It’s also ironic that the editorial writers calling that protection “unwarranted” actually enjoy a similar legal protection, or immunity, against lawsuit. The “Actual Malice” standard under the landmark case of New York Times v. Sullivan and the “Rhetorical Hyperbole” standard (for opinion writers) under two additional cases provide it. This is proper; the American press needs liability shields to freely publish the news and write opinions (like they did in the editorial) without fear of unreasonable legal reprisal. Our First Amendment protections of free speech are strengthened by it. The same concept, or need, applies to the firearms industry.

Those in the press who write against legal protection for firearms companies from a position of professional immunity themselves should think twice. The keyboard cannot substitute for a weapon against the referenced enemies, unless we think throwing it at them qualifies as a better idea. Damage firearms manufacturers enough through lawsuit and it may be the only thing left.

Gary Brignone

Amherst