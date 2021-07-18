Letter: Legal gun ownership has been to our benefit

Years ago, while reading through that period of history which focuses on World War II, I was stunned to learn that the Japanese warlords had discussed the military advantages of a direct invasion on the United States homeland.

In the days following the attack on Pearl Harbor the Japanese navy held the upper hand. To many in the Japanese hierarchy, attacking America from the sea was seen as a brilliant strategic opportunity. They were quickly disabused of that notion however, when reminded that millions of private American citizens were armed.

In this nation, the number of gun deaths associated with legally owned weapons in comparison to deaths caused by persons with illegal weapons are statistically, and thankfully considerably less. The overwhelming majority of legal weapon owners are responsible, law abiding citizens. They have never been convicted of a crime; never been deemed a threat to themselves or others. Registered gun owners are committed to exceptional levels of safety and are deeply respectful of the public good.

Personal, legal gun ownership has saved more lives than it has taken. Importantly, it is a right enshrined in our Constitution.

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville