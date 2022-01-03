 Skip to main content
Letter: ‘Left’ should stop drinking its own political Kool-Aid
Letter: 'Left' should stop drinking its own political Kool-Aid

Reading Everybody’s Column is a never-ending surprise for me. The recent one from East Aurora glorifying Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Joe Biden is the latest case in point. And the use of “wanting the extreme wealthy to pay their fair share of taxes” is a tired mantra. It’s the left’s rallying cry for every problem.

Articulate? Ever really listen to Sanders or Biden? It’s a comedy show listening to them trip over their words and an embarrassment for the American people.

If the writer and those like him want their brand of politics all they need do is move north or over the pond, plenty of options there. Isn’t it interesting that two of the three are fairly wealthy while feeding at the public trough and let’s see how the other one does for herself in the near future.

Jack Kenneally

Buffalo

