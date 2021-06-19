Letter: Left-of-center media fails to do its job

In the editorial section of The News on June 7 was an editorial titled "A shield for Americans." An editorial I can endorse wholeheartedly.

Our government consists of three branches:

1. Legislative (Congress) makes the law;

2. Executive (president and vice president) carries out the law;

3. Judicial (Supreme Court) interprets the law.

These branches shine the bright light on a fair and balanced press which illuminates the polices proposed and established to the scrutiny of the populace.

Today all of us need to hear the unvarnished truth of a situation, not just what sounds good. Today politicians are making decisions about not only what's popular but balancing that with what ensures the continuation of this great country of ours for our children and grandchildren.

Unfortunately, today's mainstream press is only a rubber stamp for the progressive liberal wing of the Democratic Party. A free, honest and balanced mainstream press of today is non-existent.