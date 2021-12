Of all the many letters to this column, I can only recall one that was in favor of a music venue at the Outer Harbor. This area is simple, safe and serene. Its beauty lies in its simplicity. We have watched the lake freighter Maumee, unload at the dock. Wilkeson Pointe is our favorite picnic spot. The entire area is unique and quiet. A music venue means noise, debris and pollution. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. Leave it as is.