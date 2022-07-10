 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Leave name change aside; focus on what’s important

I have been through so many residences I feel like Richard Wagner’s “Flying Dutchman” or maybe Robert Heinlein’s “Citizen of the Galaxy.” So now people east of Main Street who have called themselves “East Side” for I don’t know how long, are suddenly supposed to call themselves “East Buffalo.” In a city that takes many stupid actions this impresses me as one of the worst I have seen in a while.

Why not reopen the Jefferson Avenue Tops and work on food deserts in some of our neighborhoods? Why not work on remediation and keep lead out of developing brains?

David Gaeddert

Amherst

