Letter: Learning to work together would solve majority of issues

As read your paper, or watch the news (mostly to find out what they think the weather will be), I often wonder why everything seems to be based on the political views of the writer. “Follow the science;” “can’t trust this because a (Republican or Democrat, pick one) says to;” “the Jan. 6 incident was a riot, but not the Portland incidents of the summer;” “Biden is demented;” “Biden is healing the country.”

Stop. Just stop. Rational people gather facts, examine them and make informed decisions. Lazy or irrational people blindly follow whatever advice or information suits their fancy, and refuse to allow facts to interfere. If the government provided unmanipulated information to the public, and stopped trying to put a political message about how great their “vision” for the country was, we’d all be better off. And stop the attempts to tell others what they must do; let them decide for themselves. After all, that’s supposed to be how this country works.

Problems are caused by people, not Republicans, Democrats, or any other political affiliations, so learn to work together, just like we used to. It will solve most of our problems.

Steve Macey

Tonawanda