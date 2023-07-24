So much in sports has changed over the years. I am now able to keep up with all the new developments and current action by just tuning into numerous channels on my large flat-screen wall mounted smart TV without leaving my chair. There are more teams now in every sport than ever before. Team rosters have increased in size, opening up more opportunities for talented young players. As a result, major league teams, especially in baseball, basketball and hockey, have become attractive destinations for players from foreign countries. For the most part, this influx of players from outside the United States has had a positive influence on the way the games are played. However, there is one issue that concerns me.