Letter: Learn from Ukrainians about defending democracy

I remember riding the bus in the early 60s in Orchard Park and seeing the Nike missile base site off of 20A and the radar station on Transit Road from our house and feeling so confident in the protection they provided against the thousands of nuclear warheads the Russians had aimed at us. Our sturdy desks at school we were “forced” to scurry under during nuclear attach drills also afforded us a false sense of security. When we got too big to fit under our desks we were hustled into the hall to spend our last moments on earth before being incinerated kneeling with our heads between our legs “kissing our collective (you know what) goodbye” as the old saying goes.