Letter: League of Women Voters cancels Candidates’ Forum

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara regrets that we must cancel the Candidates’ Forum for Oct. 18, for candidates running in the November election for offices that serve North Tonawanda. In accordance with our Empty Chair Policy, the League of Women Voters cannot hold a forum when there is only one candidate present for any contest. We have received acceptance from only one candidate for any of the contests. We thank the candidates who were endorsed by the Democratic and Working Families parties who responded and planned to participate.

The League of Women Voters of Buffalo/Niagara is deeply disappointed that residents of North Tonawanda will not be able to hear from all the candidates for city and county offices. A Candidates’ Forum is a unique opportunity for voters to learn about candidates on their ballots. So when candidates decide not to attend or participate, it is a lost opportunity for all voters. Declining to participate to discuss the issues that matter most to voters is contrary to the public interest and it is the voters who are harmed. We consider a Candidates’ Forum as a job interview. After all, the winners of the election will be working for all of us.