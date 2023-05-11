Why should any rational society tolerate criminality? What in our collective mentality has changed so dramatically between 2020 and today that would find this nation in such disarray? We make excuses for criminals; offer leniency while criticizing those who would protect us. Political leadership has voluntarily exempted itself from what has historically been their most important obligation … public safety. There is no plausible explanation for this current upside-down reasoning. Citizens have an inherent right to be safe in their communities. Without a critical and continuing guarantee of public safety, we the people suffer and eventually our society must crumble. This is beyond theory. Sound leadership, deeply committed to the common good, has always been the key to a healthy, safe and thriving nation.