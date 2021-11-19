 Skip to main content
Letter: Leadership fails to follow most basic law of economics

In the field of human endeavor there are fundamentals which are uniquely inherent to each specific science.

The science of economics is no different. Every housewife is readily familiar with the most basic rule of economics, i.e., if one spends more money than one has, there can be uncomfortable consequences; among others – harassing debt collectors, a loss of credit and in some cases worse.

There is another solid principle in economics. Too much money seeking too few goods is not only the cause of inflation … it is the very definition of it. Our current leadership somehow seems to think that they can implement financial programs, which contradict this most fundamental law of economics.

The recent proposal to borrow trillions will result in a decades long economic nightmare. History repeatedly and clearly confirms the negative impact on societies which choose to adopt inflationary policies.

Nicholas Mecca

Williamsville

