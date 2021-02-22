Letter: Leaders who invite thugs must be held accountable

America benefits from a two-party system’s checks and balances. And while 57 senators, including seven Republicans, recently voted to impeach former President Trump, 67 votes were required to convict him. And so, he was acquitted. Sadly, the Senate seems irreparably divided, but the system worked. Or did it?

On Jan. 6, people were killed in the Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. A vengeful mob assaulted police officers, threatened to execute elected officials, destroyed property, shocked our country and disrupted the peaceful and lawful transfer of presidential power. Law enforcement officials assure us that “those responsible” will be prosecuted under the full force of the law. We all profess to agree.

The audio-visuals were chilling, as a pillaging mob parroted Trump word for word: “Stop the Steal! Stop the Steal!” So why were so many afraid to hold Trump accountable for inciting this riot? With his summoned and frenzied rabble before him, as he egged them on, he of course should have known what was likely to follow. And when he, as did all America, saw the violence unfolding, why didn’t he stop it?