Letter: Leaders, officials must stand together with Iranian citizens

I am writing this correspondence on behalf of my Iranian-American community here in Western New York, and also as an Iranian-born United States citizen. We are asking our government representatives and officials to officially support the citizens of Iran in their recent efforts to gain freedom from the oppressive and totalitarian Islamic regime in Iran.

We are asking you to publicly condemn the government’s brutal and violent reprisal against its own people, which has resulted in the deaths of dozens of unarmed citizens, and counting. We are asking Congress to stand in solidarity with Iranian women and men who are fighting for justice for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman who was beaten to death over the improper wearing of the compulsory head cover.

The Iranian people and Iranian women have been the victims of endless human rights violations at the hands of a corrupt Islamic Republic and their Morality Police, for the past four decades. The time has come and the Iranian people have chosen to fight and die in order to gain their freedom. We as Americans must support this battle against tyranny. In addition, we are also asking you to back any measures being taken to restore communications and/or expand internet access to the population of Iran, who are being systematically silenced through technology.

Finally, we are asking that this human rights violation take precedence over any nuclear deal being negotiated with this corrupt regime. All deals must come off the table. In closing, we implore you to stand with the people and take constructive action against the dictatorship government of Iran now. Please join us in our peaceful rally in front of City Hall, at noon on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Nadia Shahram

Williamsville