Letter: Leaders need to step up and deliver on stadium

You can say what you want about Mario Cuomo and Jimmy Griffin but because of their tenacity and political will a baseball stadium was built in the middle of the city. And not just any stadium but they wanted one capable of housing a professional game. People thought they were nuts but because of their foresight (and the pandemic) we had professional baseball in Buffalo.

When the Pegulas built a hockey rink in the middle of the city it took bold thinking to build one capable of drawing junior hockey tournaments as well as other events. We need that same bold, tenacious will for a new football stadium. The mayor will need to part with some of the federal infrastructure money. Traffic patterns and designated tailgate parking could all be factored into the planning. Local, county and state officials will need to be bold and visionary for the city to take this step into the future.

Is there anyone with enough vision to incorporate a convention center in this planning? Is anyone brave enough to give us (with our own money) what we actually need, a multi-use stadium with some type of roof in the city or Orchard Park? Or will we be left with “bravado” while the owners and politicians sit in their warm box seats and we miss the mark again?

Elizabeth Satko

Holland