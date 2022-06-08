Letter: Leaders have hard work to do

To borrow a Ronald Reagan quote regularly used by anti-abortion advocates, I cannot help but notice that all of the people fighting gun control measures are all alive. This is not necessarily a time to be proud of America. This is the time to do the hard work that makes America worthy of pride.

Pro-gun groups simply shrug their shoulders at the mass murder of children and teachers in schools. The saddest part of this is that we have legislators who shrug their shoulders in perfect synchronicity with them.

As far as I am concerned, this latest tragedy is "strike 2" against Texas Governor Abbott, who leads a state steeped in gun culture and whose police bungled the response to the shooting. This is the same governor who said he was eliminating rape from his state.

Dan Bailey

Depew