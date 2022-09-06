Letter: Leaders, especially, should take responsibility for errors

One recent Tonawanda Thursday morning, my husband backed out of our driveway, hesitated to say “Hi” to a neighbor across the street who was holding a yard sale, and heard a sickening crunch as our car struck the back rear bumper of a parked car.

After he swore, we exited the car and asked our neighbor if he knew to whom the car belonged. He pointed, “I think it’s at that house.”

My husband rang the bell at the house and asked the person who answered if she knew who owned the car. She looked shocked, “Why?”

My husband explained that he’d struck the bumper. “You gotta be kidding.”

She met us at her car.

“No kidding,” she said. “I just picked up my car yesterday after finally getting it repaired from this same type of accident.” We apologized.

“At least you were honest,” she said. She explained that the young girl who hit it before didn’t own up to it. The girl even left a blank note on the windshield to appease possible witnesses. Only after a conscientious policeman matched a piece of taillight with the girl’s nearby car, did the girl admit being at fault.

When unpleasant events happen, being honest, facing reality and dealing with lawful outcomes seems to be unfashionable today. We, and our leaders, need to model for young people. Enjoying freedom without integrity is not honorable freedom; it’s licentiousness and lies.

Joan Korale

Tonawanda