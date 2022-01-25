Letter: Leaders, citizens must join the Covid-19 fight

From 1941 to 1945, the four years the United States spent fighting World War II, 405,399 Americans were killed. From 2020 to 2021, less than two years, half the time, twice as many Americans, over 800,000 and still counting, have died fighting Covid-19, which I’m calling World War III.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Americans banded together to fight a common enemy. There were no blue states or red states, it was one America! That certainly isn’t the case in our war on Covid-19-19. We should be fighting this together; politics should have nothing to do with it. Covid-19 doesn’t care who you voted for or who you would have voted for if you were still alive.

And I’m blaming this divisiveness on certain politicians that call themselves leaders, but they’re living a lie, they’re followers. They are following former President Trump’s insane falsehoods, or they’re following their own self interest in being re-elected. True leaders have the courage to do what’s best for their country and their constituents who come first.