Letter: Leaders, citizens must join the Covid-19 fight

From 1941 to 1945, the four years the United States spent fighting World War II, 405,399 Americans were killed. From 2020 to 2021, less than two years, half the time, twice as many Americans, over 800,000 and still counting, have died fighting Covid-19, which I’m calling World War III.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor, Americans banded together to fight a common enemy. There were no blue states or red states, it was one America! That certainly isn’t the case in our war on Covid-19-19. We should be fighting this together; politics should have nothing to do with it. Covid-19 doesn’t care who you voted for or who you would have voted for if you were still alive.
And I’m blaming this divisiveness on certain politicians that call themselves leaders, but they’re living a lie, they’re followers. They are following former President Trump’s insane falsehoods, or they’re following their own self interest in being re-elected. True leaders have the courage to do what’s best for their country and their constituents who come first.
Together, all Americans made sacrifices in order to win World War II. Everyone was in it together, on the warfront of course, and at home. And there were a lot of sacrifices at home. Gasoline was rationed, tires were unavailable, just to name a couple.
When a politician makes sure he or she, and their families, are vaccinated, and then say no vaccination or mask mandates because some of their constituents think their freedom is being taken away, sounds a little hypocritical. But yet, they all classify themselves as leaders. Maybe they should look up the definition of leader, and then look up the definition of follower, and see which applies to them.
The United States needs true leaders to win this Covid-19 war.
All of us need to band together. We need to stop making Covid-19 political. In fact, the whole world needs to come together, and the United States should be leading it. We can win World War III, the Covid-19 war.
Patrick Norton
West Seneca