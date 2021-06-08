Letter: Lead paint bill addresses hazards affecting children

The president of the NYIA (New York Insurance Association), Ellen Melchionni, recently wrote “Bill wrongly addresses lead paint health issues,” in opposition of S3079/A7488, a bill currently before the New York State Legislature and one that would eliminate a loophole which allows insurance companies to deny claims under “lead exclusion” clauses.

The May 25 letter was a thinly veiled attempt to protect the financial interests of insurance companies – instead of the health of New York’s children against lead, a permanently disabling hazard.

NYIA’s opposition to this bill is alarming, given that New York identifies more children with elevated blood lead levels than any U.S. state, and Buffalo neighborhoods have had childhood lead exposure rates five to six times higher than Flint, Mich., at the peak of its water crisis.

Contrary to what NYIA indicated, a review of the Superintendent of Insurance reports reveals that premiums actually went up as more exclusions – like the standing one for lead exposure – were granted, and many landlords complained when the coverage became unavailable.