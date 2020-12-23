Letter: Lawsuits evoke images from well-known fables

Breaking with President Donald Trump, outgoing Attorney General William Barr said Monday he saw "no reason" to appoint a special counsel to look into the president's claims of election fraud or the tax investigation into the son of President-elect Joe Biden.

The recent Trump lawsuits to overturn the presidential election result, reminds me of the fable “The Emperor’s New Clothes.” If you recall, a mythical king in a mythical kingdom ordered the population to attend a parade in the king’s honor to flaunt his “new clothes.” As the fable had it, the king paraded naked and everyone was ordered to applaud and admire the “new clothes.” Then, an innocent young man shouted out, “The king is naked!”

The moral is you can claim that the earth is flat, the earth is the center of the universe, and not the sun, but scientists and sane-minded people know that is not true. Soon-to-be ex-President Trump can rant and rave and make unsubstantiated claim that the ballots were rigged and that Joe Biden didn’t win the election, but facts are facts. Numbers don’t lie. And that reminds me of the joke I heard that there are three types of people in the world, those who can understand math (numbers) and those who can’t.