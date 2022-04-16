Letter: Lawmakers should try walking unarmed in NYC

Well, here we are again, a mass shooter taking control of, and shooting, a group of 30 innocent people, minding their own business at a subway station in New York City. We all watched as they ran for their lives and not one of them could do anything else but run and hide. If you’re fast enough, you could get between the gunman and a slower person, thus giving you somewhat of an edge to live.

The reason 30 people were shot and the gunman initially got away is because of the gun laws we have in New York State and New York City. Likely not one of those, honest citizens of New York State, were allowed to carry a concealed weapon in New York City. However, the shooter was able to carry a concealed weapon with 30 rounds of ammo and did not quite care about the laws. The laws do not pertain to criminals, period. That being said, I would like to challenge, the governor, senators, the mayor, police commissioner, attorney general and any, or all of the billionaires and millionaires who sit in their offices and dream up gun laws that put honest citizens in harm’s way by prohibiting them from protecting themselves and others by carrying a concealed weapon in the city.

I challenge you to walk through New York City, ride the subway and go about your business without a bodyguard or carrying concealed. Please become one of us. I’ll walk with you and ride with you wherever. But I would like the privilege of carrying my concealed weapon. If something happens, you are on your own, just like us. Which one of you “lawmakers” are up to the challenge?

Kenneth Zuchlewski

Buffalo