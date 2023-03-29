I am writing this letter as a concerned educator. Vaping has become a terrible problem in our schools. Study after study shows that tobacco use is especially destructive for kids, harming the adolescent brain and impacting memory, attention, mood, impulse control and learning. The proliferation of flavored tobacco products invading our schools are making these side effects more evident. And students trying to obtain, hide and use these products is really becoming disruptive to the school day. Flavored tobacco is making educators’ already difficult jobs more difficult and heartbreaking – we hate to see this destructive behavior. We can tell kids that tobacco is dangerous until we’re blue in the face. But we’re no match for peer pressure and tobacco companies in a quest to hook future customers with their thousands of fruity, sweet flavors. The legal age to buy tobacco in New York may be 21, but it is very simple for underage kids to get their hands on these products. But we remove the allure to use tobacco if our state quits selling flavored products, including menthol, of all products in our state. That’s now one of the tobacco control measures now under consideration by the New York Legislature. We must demand they say “yes” so our kids be more likely to say “no.”