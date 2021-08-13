 Skip to main content
Letter: Lawmakers must compensate direct care workers for duties
As a family member of a nursing home resident, I appreciate the workers who show up every day to conditions and expectations that are at times frustrating. These workers are truly my heroes.

My family member lives in an alleged five-star facility that struggles with staffing. When Starbucks is paying $17 per hour, I can understand why a $13.50 per hour job as a direct care certified nursing assistant isn’t appealing.

How is it acceptable that one CNA can be tasked with taking care of the needs of 14 frail individuals? What does this say about us as a society? How can this be acceptable? I’m pleading with our lawmakers to set minimal wage standards that are more competitive and compensate staff for their work.

Lisa Greenan

Buffalo

